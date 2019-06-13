Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
A new friendship is born!
On Wednesday, Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a clip from Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The short video showed the Bravolebrity doing a high-kick during a drunken night out in France.
"Drunk Rinna is here," the video stated.
The clip caught Miley Cyrus' eye, and the singer expressed her fondness for the reality star.
"She's my best friend she just doesn't know it yet," the artist wrote in the comments section.
Rinna then assured Cyrus her friendship had been noted.
"She knows," she replied.
But how does Rinna's daughter feel about her bond with a Grammy nominee?
"@mileycyrus I'm better than drunk Rinna," the TV star's eldest child, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote in the comments section of a separate post. "Be my best friend."
Rinna isn't the only Beverly Hills Housewife to receive some love from Cyrus. Back in March, Lisa Vanderpump shared a video of the "Malibu" star visiting her bar and restaurant TomTom in Los Angeles.
Of course, this should come as no surprise to Cyrus' fans. After all, the singer has expressed her love for the series before. On the 13th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the former child star shared a photo of her Disney character looking annoyed and captioned it "Me when anyone even breathes audibly and disrupts my Real Housewives of Beverly Hills binge."
View this post on Instagram
Doggy style @tomtom with @mileycyrus tonight 😂😍
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
It looks like her fandom can't be tamed.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
