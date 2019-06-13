Ariana Grande Tears Up Paying Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller at Concert in His Hometown

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 13 Jun. 2019 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ariana Grande got emotional as she sang onstage about her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Malcolm James McCormickdied from a drug overdose in September. Grande's single "Thank U, Next" references her famous exes, and includes the lyrics, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

While performing the song at her concert in Pittsburgh, she became choked up and was unable to sing those particular lyrics, while the audience members showed their support by applauding loudly.

Grande had paid tribute to Mac even before the show began; while the audience was getting seated at PPG Paints Arena, the rapper's music was played.

Watch

The Year In: Mac Miller & More Unexpected Celeb Deaths

"At Ariana Grande's concert in Pittsburgh and she's playing Mac Miller before then show and I honestly might cry," tweeted user @KAYofsunshine_. "Pittsburgh misses you, Mac ❤."

"Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him," tweeted user @FJuanmanuel. "She's so strong."

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande kicked off her Sweetener World Tour in Albany, New York in March. She is set to perform next in New York City before heading to other parts of the U.S. and then heading to perform in Europe in August.

—Reporting by Taylor Bryant

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Mac Miller , Death , Top Stories , Music , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Owen Pierson, Relatively Nat & Liv 103

"What the F--k?!" Olivia Pierson's Brother Owen Is Tired of Being Her & Natalie Halcro's Second-String Photographer

Jonathan Rivera, 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan Rivera Is Now Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance on Beloved Kids' Show to Launch Garden Contest

Kris Jenner/Kylie Jenner

Find Out Why Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Are Butting Heads Over the Kylie Cosmetics Office

Luann de Lesseps, Feelin' Jovani

Luann de Lesseps' New Song Will Have You "Feelin' Jovani" (Because That's Its Name)

Miley Cyrus, Lisa Rinna

Miley Cyrus Wants to Be BFFs With "Drunk" Lisa Rinna—But Delilah Belle Hamlin Has Some Thoughts

Chris Evans, Best Roles, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Oh Captain, My Captain (America), It's Chris Evans' Birthday & We're Celebrating With His Best Roles

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.