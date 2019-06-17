15 Korean Celebrities You Should Subscribe To On Youtube

Jun Sato/WireImage/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Privé Alliance
Jun. 2019
When we think Youtube, we think massive content creators like Pewdiepie, James Charles and Lily Singh. As social media has become irrevocably intertwined with our daily lives, it's only natural that celebrities would start using this platform as a way to reach more audiences.
We've seen this happening with top stars like Will Smith, who launched a Youtube channel to share his life with his fans. Now, the trend is extending itself to K-pop and Korean celebrities. Several Korean stars have decided to launch their own Youtube channels to show their fans a different side of themselves.
With Youtube, the vibe is a lot more personal thus, helping these stars establish a stronger connection with their fans. On top of that, the globalization of Korean entertainment has caused Korean content on Youtube to achieve incredible numbers. Stars and their agencies are likely to realize that they are getting more and more international fans. Rather than using local media hosting sites, Youtube seems like the best way to connect with fans all over the world.
These are the Korean stars to subscribe to on Youtube if you haven't already:
Want to know what a day in the life of a top K-pop idol is like? EXO's Baekhyun recently launched his own personal Youtube channel to share snippets of his life with EXO-Ls. The 27-year-old vocalist's videos mostly consist of vlogs as he takes his fans through the day, addressing his fans directly in his videos. With his solo debut just around the corner, we're excited to see if we can get a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes of making the album.
Cute and vivacious Solar from girl group, MAMAMOO shows of her vibrant personality in her personal Youtube channel which she calls "Solarsido". She started the channel just three months ago and yet there is so much content for MooMoos to enjoy. She covers a wide range of topics, mainly sharing anything she likes. From her exercise routine to her everyday makeup, Solar is happy to share it all.
Solar also regularly uploads so fans can look forward to videos from her in a rather consistent manner. Catch her latest video here:
22-year-old Thai singer from K-pop girl group CLC, Sorn launched her youtube channel titled "PRODUSORN" at the start of 2019. Sorn's impressive language skills are deeply appreciated in her Youtube videos as she speaks Korean, English and Thai fluently. While most of her videos are in English, there are always subtitles for portions that are in Thai and Korean, which is great for CLC's international fans.
Her channel shows off her great sense of humour, behind-the-scenes of music video shoots as well as Q&A videos where Sorn answers questions from fans. Her latest video is a hilarious parody of Youtube React videos which you can watch here:
One of the OG's in K-pop, Super Junior's Heechul is also an OG when it comes to Youtube. He started his Youtube channel, aptly called "HeeTube" in November 2018 to the delight of ELFs all over the world. As a Korean variety show pro, his videos have a certain professional quality to them with Heechul being an absolute natural on camera.
ELFs are never short on content as he updates his channel regularly with candid mukbang videos, behind-the-scenes moments with Super Junior members and even clips of him gaming. Watch his latest video below:
26-year-old vocalist of top K-pop boy group EXO, Chen lends his beautiful vocals to the world of Youtube with his eponymous channel. EXO-Ls get to see the singer in action behind the recording booth, making covers of songs like "Through The Night" by IU.
With the release of his solo EP titled April, and a Flower on 1 April, Chen delivered a live version of his song "Flower" to the delight of fans everywhere. We're hoping to see more covers from this amazing talent!
iKON's Yun-Hyeong, known simply as "Song" on stage is the group's lead vocalist and visual. What many may not know is that Song is also known for his cooking skills. He displays this fully on his Youtube channel, aptly called "Songchelin Guide" (a play on the word "Michelin"). With a mix of recipes and vlogs, iKONICs and food-lovers alike will enjoy his content.
26-year-old singer and actress, Minah launched her Youtube channel just this year as a way for her to connect with her fans and Girl's Day's fans alike. Her channel mostly consists of vlogs as she goes through her schedule for the day. Each vlog is professionally shot and feels as if the audience is spending the day with Minah.
On of the absolute OGs when it comes to K-pop, 32-year-old singer Xiah Junsu is a member of K-pop boy group JYJ and was part of the second generation Hallyu wave as a member of TVXQ. Known for his incredible vocals and ballads, Xiah's channel showcases his singing skills as well as different sides of the idol. With regular series such as "Replay Xia" and "All Day Xia", there's always something to look forward to.
If stunning visuals is what you're looking for, then you don't have to look far at all, VIXX member, N's youtube channel is the place to go. His channel is all about relaxing and gorgeous imagery, staring N himself. Though there isn't much dialogue, his videos are calming and beautifully shot as he presents his fans with a visual diary of his life.
Apink's Bomi can be called a veteran in the Youtube sphere when it comes to K-pop stars. The idol launched her personal Youtube channel one year ago and has amassed over 718,000 subscribers with a library of 63 videos and counting. The aegyo-filled singer has every kind of content you can think of, from gaming videos to mukbangs. Her bright personality and infectious smile shines through every video.
Respected among K-pop and hip-hop artists alike, rap trio Epik High is no stranger to Youtube. The group launched their channel back in 2012 and have been pumping out amazing content from self-produced music videos to hilarious vlogs that will have the audience in stitches. Their videos are a mix of Korean and English and most importantly, oozing with the group's goofy and loveable sense of humour.
The 23-year-old soloist and former member of K-pop girl group I.O.I recently set up her own Youtube channel where she shares backstage moments during concerts. Chungha also shares her dance covers on her channel. These are easily some of her most popular videos with millions of views and it's easy to see why. Just watch her charismatic dance moves below:
25-year-old vocalist, Dae-Hyun debut as part of the six-member group B.A.P which recently disbanded in 2019. He is currently pursuing his music career as a soloist and opened his own Youtube channel to connect with his fans. His channel consists of beautifully shot and professionally edited vlogs titled "Daehyun TV" that showcase the idol's unique charms.
Hyo-Jung from seven-member group Oh My Girl recently launched her own Youtube channel under her own name. Even though she has only just started out, her feminine charms and melodic voice are sure to rope you in.
28-year-old actress and model, Shin Se-Kyung is one of the very few Korean actresses who decided to open up her very own Youtube channel. Shin has starred in many popular K-dramas such as The Girl Who Sees Smells and The Bride of Habaek. Now, fans will get to see a side of Shin that they would rarely get to see.
Former member of TVXQ turned soloist and member of JYJ, Jaejoong is a veteran in his own right. Just like his fellow band-mate, Xiah, Jaejoong also launched his own Youtube channel to connect with his fans. He shows off his fun side as the top idol does everyday things like grocery shopping and even trying out the "hottest pork cutlet ever". Check out the latter video below:
