15 Korean Celebrities You Should Subscribe To On Youtube

When we think Youtube, we think massive content creators like Pewdiepie, James Charles and Lily Singh. As social media has become irrevocably intertwined with our daily lives, it's only natural that celebrities would start using this platform as a way to reach more audiences.

We've seen this happening with top stars like Will Smith, who launched a Youtube channel to share his life with his fans. Now, the trend is extending itself to K-pop and Korean celebrities. Several Korean stars have decided to launch their own Youtube channels to show their fans a different side of themselves.

With Youtube, the vibe is a lot more personal thus, helping these stars establish a stronger connection with their fans. On top of that, the globalization of Korean entertainment has caused Korean content on Youtube to achieve incredible numbers. Stars and their agencies are likely to realize that they are getting more and more international fans. Rather than using local media hosting sites, Youtube seems like the best way to connect with fans all over the world.

These are the Korean stars to subscribe to on Youtube if you haven't already: