TVXQ's U-Know Releases New MV and Tops iTune Charts With "Follow"

33-year-old singer and rapper, U-Know Yunho has finally dropped his first Korean solo EP titled True Colors on 12 June. Yunho is most known for being the leader of legendary K-pop boy group, TVXQ. The group were part of the second generation of the Hallyu wave that took over the world.

TVXQ made their debut 16 years ago and are still going strong today as a duo. Despite having such an extensive career in music and entertainment, Yunho's True Colors EP is his first solo debut in the South Korean market. The idol had previously released a solo EP in Japan, but True Colors would be his first solo EP in South Korea.

Fans were in high anticipation for the EP that dropped on 12 June, knowing that a veteran like Yunho would slay that solo stage.

And slay he did!