YG Entertainment Confirms iKON Will Continue Promotions Without B.I

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 8:51 PM

Just yesterday, 22-year-old rapper-songwriter B.I (whose real name is Kim Han-Bin) announced his departure from K-pop group, iKON after being the recipient of drug allegations from South Korean media outlet, Dispatch. B.I was the leader of the group, managed by YG Entertainment and the agency confirmed his departure with an official statement. 

Since then, YG Entertainment made another statement regarding the status of iKON as a group. The idol group is scheduled for a Japan tour on 27 July. A total of 14 concerts have been scheduled all over Japan and is set to run till 19 September. 

According to South Korean media outlet SPOTV News, a representative fromYG Entertainment stated that, "iKON will be holding their Japanese tour as planned with six members.

We are truly sorry for giving the fans cause for disappointment due to this matter regarding iKON's B.I. The six members [of iKON] will carry out iKON's Japanese tour, which is scheduled to begin on July 27, as planned."

Meanwhile, a petition has been set up by fans on Change.org titled, "Hanbin Shouldn't Have To Leave iKON." As of writing this article, over 540,000 people have signed the petition since B.I's departure was confirmed yesterday. 

In the petition, it was stated that it was created not to force B.I to stay in the group, but to show support towards B.I and iKON. However, the petition stated that B.I was "thrown out unfairly" and hopes that the decision to leave iKON could be reconsidered. 

The rest of the iKON members; Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo have yet to make any public statements regarding the departure of their leader. 

