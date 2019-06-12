YG Entertainment Confirms iKON Will Continue Promotions Without B.I

Just yesterday, 22-year-old rapper-songwriter B.I (whose real name is Kim Han-Bin) announced his departure from K-pop group, iKON after being the recipient of drug allegations from South Korean media outlet, Dispatch. B.I was the leader of the group, managed by YG Entertainment and the agency confirmed his departure with an official statement.

Since then, YG Entertainment made another statement regarding the status of iKON as a group. The idol group is scheduled for a Japan tour on 27 July. A total of 14 concerts have been scheduled all over Japan and is set to run till 19 September.

According to South Korean media outlet SPOTV News, a representative fromYG Entertainment stated that, "iKON will be holding their Japanese tour as planned with six members.

We are truly sorry for giving the fans cause for disappointment due to this matter regarding iKON's B.I. The six members [of iKON] will carry out iKON's Japanese tour, which is scheduled to begin on July 27, as planned."