Piggie Smalls, Yeontan, and Pooey: 14 Famous Pets and Their Famous Owners

The Internet has long claimed that celebrities are "just like us", but wise readers know that there's a pretty big gap of money, fame, and power separating the average A-lister from the average citizen.

Well, the same goes for pet celebs — they're just like regular pets! With the notable exception, of course, of globetrotting adventures in private jets, weekly manicure sessions, fashion modelling contracts, and weddings to other pets, where John Legend is the entire wedding band.

If you have a pet, you already know that you'd do anything for your four-legged friend. It's no big surprise, then, that your favourite singers, actors, and hosts feel the same way about their fur kids.

Inspired by The Secret Life of Pets 2, we're taking a look at some of the greatest (human and pet) power couples in mainstream pop culture right now.