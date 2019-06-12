The Toy Story 4 cast is revealing their favorite parts about the famous franchise — and, boy, is it sweet.

E! News' Erin Lim had the opportunity to catch up with the impressive cast at the premiere, where they dished on all things toys. Believe it or not, it seems like Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have learned a lot from their characters over the years. They even revealed the things that had them choked up!

According to Hanks, the scene that reduced him to a "puddle of tears" is from Toy Story 3, which, in his defense, had pretty much everyone dabbing a tissue to their eye. "It was at the end of Toy Story, in which everyone was going to meet their fiery doom, and what did they do as they were reaching closer to the pit of eternity? They reached out for each other," he explains. "Even toys were reaching out for the people that they love to say, 'You're here, i'm here and you're special to me."