breaking! iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Drug Allegations

Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Arrested for Larceny

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 4:35 PM

Below Deck, Caroline Bedol

BRAVO

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Caroline Bedol.

The Below Deck star was arrested in Connecticut for sixth-degree larceny on Sunday, June 9. According to court records, she had a $0 bond and was released from the custody of the Danbury Police Department on a promise to appear in court. She is scheduled to make the appearance on June 20.

While she has yet to comment on the arrest publicly, Bedol has posted on social media—sharing a selfie shortly after the arrest occurred. 

As fans will recall, Bedol was a third stewardess on Captain Lee Rosbach's yacht the M/Y Seanna. However, the reality star quit the charter on season six.

Watch

Captain Sandy Talks Below Deck, Dating Leah Shafer & More

This reportedly hasn't been the reality star's only run-in with the law. According to Radar Online, which broke the news, the Bravolebrity was hit with an arrest warrant in October 2018 after she allegedly missed mandatory court appearances regarding an alleged attack between her dog and another canine. In November, Bedol told People the allegations regarding her missed court dates were "probably true;" however, she said she was a "little confused" about the arrest warrant. 

"I tried to run a warrant search and for some reason I can't find it on the database," she told the magazine at the time. "I don't exactly know what's going on with that. I need to figure that out because it's a matter of paying my fine." 

Per Radar Online, the warrant appears to be no longer active.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

