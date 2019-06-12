breaking! iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Drug Allegations

Chris Pratt Jokes He Ate "12 Pounds" of Cake at His Wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 12:11 PM

Chris Pratt may have partied a little too hard at his wedding...at the dessert table.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star married Katherine Schwarzenegger the 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Montecito, California on Saturday.

Sports broadcaster and trainer Jay Glazer posted on his Instagram Story on Tuesday a video of him and Chris.

"My dude got married this weekend, already working out at the gym," he said. "You look like a totally different guy."

""Yeah, that's what 12 pounds of wedding cake will do to you," Chris joked.

"God is good. God heals the broken heart," he said. 

Chris Pratt Gets Dad-Shamed for Wedding Post

This marks the first marriage for Katherine and the second for Chris.

He and ex-wife Anna Faris, who share 6-year-old son Jacksplit in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

