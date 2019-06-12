Frozen 2: It's a simple title, self-explanatory, easy to remember. But maybe a bit...dull?

Stephen Colbert could not help but jokingly suggest an alternative name for the Disney animated sequel on Tuesday, after a new trailer for the film was released.

"I can't believe Disney didn't call it "2 Frozen 2 Flurrious," the Late Show host tweeted.

"We blew it, guys," wrote Kristen Bell, who is reprising her role of Princess Anna in Frozen 2.

Fans had their own joke titles as well:

Frozen 2: Freeze Harder

Frozen 2: Let It Go Again

Frozen II: The Bone

Frozen 2: This time it’s Celsius

and keeping up with the Fast & Furious puns: Frozen 3: Snowkyo Drift