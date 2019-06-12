breaking! iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Drug Allegations

Kristen Bell and Stephen Colbert Spur Fans To Suggest Hilarious Alternative Frozen 2 Titles

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 10:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Frozen 2: It's a simple title, self-explanatory, easy to remember. But maybe a bit...dull?

Stephen Colbert could not help but jokingly suggest an alternative name for the Disney animated sequel on Tuesday, after a new trailer for the film was released.

"I can't believe Disney didn't call it "2 Frozen 2 Flurrious," the Late Show host tweeted.

"We blew it, guys," wrote Kristen Bell, who is reprising her role of Princess Anna in Frozen 2.

Fans had their own joke titles as well:

Frozen 2: Freeze Harder

Frozen 2: Let It Go Again

Frozen II: The Bone

Frozen 2: This time it’s Celsius

and keeping up with the Fast & Furious puns: Frozen 3: Snowkyo Drift

Watch

Elsa Hosk Is the Inspiration Behind Frozen's Elsa?

The new film also features returning stars Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Josh Gad as Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, plus newcomers Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.

Frozen 2

Disney

Frozen 2 is set for release on November 22.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Frozen , Disney , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

Is The Bachelorette Saga of Luke Parker and Hannah Brown Over?

Lorraine Nash, David Dobrik

YouTuber David Dobrik Files For Divorce From BFF's Mom 1 Month After Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Denies Tristan Cheated on Pregnant Ex With Her

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton

Will Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Wendy Williams, Marc Tomblin

Wendy Williams Becomes a Hot Topic After Stepping Out With 27-Year-Old Felon

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

Tom Felton, Evanna Lyn?ch Rupert Grint, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps

Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and Evanna Lynch Have Magical Harry Potter Reunion

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.