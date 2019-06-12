EXO's Lay Sets Records Even Before His EP Is Officially Released

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 8:54 PM
A member of one of K-pop's top groups, EXO's Lay is set to release his EP titled Honey this Friday, 14 June, and the world is going nuts!
In anticipation of the release, the EP was available for preorder just yesterday, 11 June. Within minutes, preorders for the EP came flooding in, shooting Honey to diamond level (beyond triple platinum) on China's QQ Music charts.
Over 1.87 million copies of the EP were sold in just three minutes, even before the official release of Lay's EP, he has already broken several records. In fact, Lay's Honey EP placed right at the top of QQ Music's 2019 digital chart after having sold two million digital copies in just the first hour of preorder.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lay Zhang (@zyxzjs) on
The response has been, to say the least, incredible.
The sheer volume of sales broke all nine sales levels of the music platform, landing the Honey EP in the Golden Hall status of QQ Music.
Lay's Honey EP consists of four tracks that he promised will show fans a different side of himself. Even though the official release being on Friday, we still think a congratulations is in order for Lay for achieving such an incredible feat in music.
