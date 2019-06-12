EXO's Lay Sets Records Even Before His EP Is Officially Released

A member of one of K-pop's top groups, EXO's Lay is set to release his EP titled Honey this Friday, 14 June, and the world is going nuts!

In anticipation of the release, the EP was available for preorder just yesterday, 11 June. Within minutes, preorders for the EP came flooding in, shooting Honey to diamond level (beyond triple platinum) on China's QQ Music charts.

Over 1.87 million copies of the EP were sold in just three minutes, even before the official release of Lay's EP, he has already broken several records. In fact, Lay's Honey EP placed right at the top of QQ Music's 2019 digital chart after having sold two million digital copies in just the first hour of preorder.