breaking! iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Drug Allegations

Rihanna's Iconic Met Gala Outfit Is Now on Display In Singapore

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 2:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It's been four years since Rihanna walked the Met Gala red carpet in that iconic yellow Guo Pei cape, appropriately named the Yellow Queen, but the couturier's moment is far from over.

At the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore, Guo Pei is the subject of a new exhibition, Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture, that features 29 dresses from the couturier's label alongside 20 Chinese art masterpieces from the museum's collection. According to a statement from the museum, the exhibition seeks to examine "the relevance and impact of Chinese art, and how Chinese aesthetics and traditions are being reimagined for the world today."

Among the couture pieces by Guo Pei on display at the museum are the Yellow Queen cape worn by Rihanna, the Magnificent Gold gown, which was most recently on display at the Met Gala's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, as well as other fantastical creations, such as the Blue-and-White Porcelain gown and the Palace Flower gown.

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture

Courtesy of the Asian Civilisations Museum

黄皇后 (Yellow Queen)

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture

Courtesy of the Asian Civilisations Museum

宫花 (Palace Flower)

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture

Courtesy of the Asian Civilisations Museum

青花瓷 (Blue-and-White Porcelain)

Article continues below

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture

Courtesy of the Asian Civilisations Museum

凤求凰 (Courting Phoenix Bridal Ensemble)

"[This] is our first special exhibition dedicated to fashion and is representative of our shift to the contemporary domain," said Kennie Ting, Director of Asian Civilisations Museum and Peranakan Museum. "Our aim is to make a point as to how heritage and tradition are very much relevant to the contemporary; that heritage and tradition can be remarkably sexy and alluring. Every masterpiece in the exhibition is a unique blend of contemporary and traditional design, material and craft."

The exhibition itself comprises of three sections that explores the intersection between Chinese art and Guo Pei's contemporary couture. The first space, "Gold is the Colour of My Soul", pays tribute to Guo's use of yellow and gold in her work, and contrasts this with the colours, materials and techniques of imperial China. The next section, "China and the World", looks at the designer's creative combination of Chinese motifs with Western silhouettes, and the last section, "Treasured Heirlooms: Chinese Bridal Dress", examines the couturier's modernisation of traditional Chinese bridal attire.

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture

Courtesy of the Asian Civilisations Museum

"In this exhibition, fashion and history come full circle. We see how the past inspires the present, we see how traditions are revived and rejuvenated, and we see how export objects and foreign ideas influence the local," said Jackie Yoong, the curator of the exhibition.

Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture will be open from 15 June to 15 September 2019 at the Asian Civilisations Museum. Admission charges apply. For more information, please visit www.acm.org.sg

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Rihanna , Met Gala

Trending Stories

Latest News
Courteney Cox, Coco Riley Arquette

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Wears Her Red Carpet Gown 21 Years Later

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me While Dressing Up in Her Faux Fur Coat

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Slays at Murder Mystery Premiere: All the Times She's Killed the Fashion Game

Taeyeon

Taeyeon’s Fiercest Fashion Looks in 2019, So Far

Selena Gomez, Cannes

Selena Gomez Redefines the "Little Black Dress" at The Dead Don't Die Premiere

Billy Porter's 2019 Tonys Look Made From "Kinky Boots" Curtain?!

Judith Light, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.