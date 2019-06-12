Rihanna's Iconic Met Gala Outfit Is Now on Display In Singapore

It's been four years since Rihanna walked the Met Gala red carpet in that iconic yellow Guo Pei cape, appropriately named the Yellow Queen, but the couturier's moment is far from over.

At the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore, Guo Pei is the subject of a new exhibition, Guo Pei: Chinese Art and Couture, that features 29 dresses from the couturier's label alongside 20 Chinese art masterpieces from the museum's collection. According to a statement from the museum, the exhibition seeks to examine "the relevance and impact of Chinese art, and how Chinese aesthetics and traditions are being reimagined for the world today."

Among the couture pieces by Guo Pei on display at the museum are the Yellow Queen cape worn by Rihanna, the Magnificent Gold gown, which was most recently on display at the Met Gala's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, as well as other fantastical creations, such as the Blue-and-White Porcelain gown and the Palace Flower gown.