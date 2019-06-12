iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Allegations of Purchasing Drugs

Today, South Korean media and news outlet, Dispatch reported a story regarding iKON's B.I that has led to allegations of the idol purchasing illegal drugs. In the report, Dispatched revealed Kakao Talk conversations B.I allegedly had with an individual referred to "A". It is presumed from the report and conversation presented by Dispatch that "A" looks to be a dealer.

Since the report surfaced, B.I has responded with a statement, saying that he will be leaving his boy group, iKON as well as YG Entertainment.

The report accused the leader of iKON of attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, a type of psychoactive drug) in 2016. They shared snippets of a Kakao Talk conversation reportedly between B.I and "A" from April 2016.

The conversations that were posted are as follows: