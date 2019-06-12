iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Allegations of Purchasing Drugs

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 2:26 AM

BI, IKON

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Today, South Korean media and news outlet, Dispatch reported a story regarding iKON's B.I that has led to allegations of the idol purchasing illegal drugs. In the report, Dispatched revealed Kakao Talk conversations B.I allegedly had with an individual referred to "A". It is presumed from the report and conversation presented by Dispatch that "A" looks to be a dealer.

Since the report surfaced, B.I has responded with a statement, saying that he will be leaving his boy group, iKON as well as YG Entertainment.

The report accused the leader of iKON of attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, a type of psychoactive drug) in 2016. They shared snippets of a Kakao Talk conversation reportedly between B.I and "A" from April 2016.

The conversations that were posted are as follows:

"B.I: I want to use that [LSD] forever. Is it strong?

A: L (LSD) is a top-grade drug in Korea.

B.I: No, not that, haha. The strength of the drug.

A: I'm saying the drug itself is strong too.

B.I: Can I get as many as I want?

A: Yeah.

B.I: Should I get three? I have to save money. Can't I get a discount if you buy it?

A: No, but once you try L, weed will seem like a joke to you. That's how you get to cocaine. Then you'll really get in trouble.

B.I: Haha, I won't. I'm doing it because I want to be become a genius.

A: You'll end up like OOO, haha.

B.I: I'm going to stick to one my whole life. To be honest, I XXXXing want to use it everyday, but XXXX, it's expensive.

B.I: But when you take L does it do that? Seeing things like graphics and seeing illusions and everything?"

"B.I: Should I just buy in bulk? Haha, should I buy like 10?

A: Is it because you're too lazy to buy it again?

B.I: Yeah, haha. That too, and also I just want to possess [LSD] worth about 1 million won (approximately $850).

A: You're possessive about strange things.

B.I: XXXX. I'm debating if I should buy 10 or 1 million won's worth.

A: 1 million won's worth is only six. 10 would be 150 million won (approximately $1,270).

B.I: That's expensive. Haha. No discounts for bulk purchases?

A: I'll try asking. That's why I'm telling you to buy a little bit because it's your first time.

B.I: Haha, hey, that's not me. I have to go all out from the beginning. That's how men should be.

B.I: But try asking if I can get a discount for buying in bulk..

A: I'll try asking."

"A: Hey, don't talk about drugs with anyone else.

B.I: Haha, I'm asking you since I've taken some with you.

A: If you keep doing that, I'll be the one to get hit by Yang [Hyun Suk]. Be careful.

B.I: Can you get it immediately?

A: But you really have to watch your mouth.

B.I: For [LSD], I won't get caught if I just watch my mouth. You have to do a spine examination [to detect LSD].

A: You think they won't look at your phone? They look at all of your KakaoTalk messages.

B.I: Yeah, I know. I'm in XXXXing danger right now. Delete this for now.

A: Lol.

B.I: I'm a coward so delete it, XXXX. I'm in Macau.

B.I: I'm flying to Korea on Saturday, and I'll have to buy some from you."

Nam Tae-Hyun Responds To Jung Jae-In's Cheating Allegations

According to the report, "A" was caught by the police for drug trafficking and was called in for questioning multiple times. On one occasion, in 22 August 2016, "A" allegedly stated that LSD was delivered to B.I in front of iKON's dorm on 3 May that year. However, the police decided not to investigate further into B.I at that time. When asked why, the police stated that "A" changed his/her testimony during the third interrogation and said, "It is true that B.I asked for the drug, but I did not actually obtain any for him."

Dispatch claimed that YG Entertainment (iKON's talent agency) got involved and persuaded "A" to alter his/her statements. 

That same day the report was released by Dispatch, iKON's B.I responded to the allegations by announcing his departure from iKON and YG Entertainment. B.I (who's real name is Kim Han-Bin) took to Instagram and posted the following: 

"This is Kim Han-Bin.

First, I would like to sincerely apologize for stirring up trouble due to my tremendously inappropriate actions.

It is true that I wanted to rely on something that I shouldn't have had any interest in due to going through a hard and painful time. However, I was too scared and fearful to do it.

Even so, I am so ashamed and apologetic to fans who were greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong words and actions.

I intend to humbly self-reflect on my mistake and leave the team.

Once again, I bow my head down and sincerely apologize to fans and the members. I am sorry."

In his public apology, B.I stated that he was curious about the drugs but allegedly did not take them due to fear.  

JYJ's Park Yoochun Faced With Alleged Drug Charges

YG Entertainment confirmed B.I's departure with the following public statement:

"This is YG Entertainment.

We bow our heads and apologize for disappointing everyone with our artist Kim Han-Bin's problem.

Kim Han-Bin is feeling heavy responsibility due to the impact of this matter. Taking the matter seriously, he has decided to leave the team and terminate his exclusive contract.

YG has become keenly aware of our responsibility for managing our agency artists.

Once again we sincerely apologize for causing concern."

