How Korean Celebrities Pull Off Bicycle Shorts So Well

It's almost Summer, so there's no better time to wear shorts. If you want to be different, dare to wear skin-tight, saddle-ready cycling shorts.

Seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the style is now making a comeback with celebrities all over the world, including cool-girls like Bella Hadid and Son Na-Eun. It's way too basic to wear cycling shorts with oversized sweaters, they dress it up with boxy blazers and statement accessories for a night out on the town.

If you really like to flaunt your legs, opt for a bright or printed pair for maximum impact. To avoid looking like you're going to the gym, choose a longer length and wear it with a smart shirt, heels and pile on the jewellery.