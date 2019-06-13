How Korean Celebrities Pull Off Bicycle Shorts So Well

It's almost Summer, so there's no better time to wear shorts. If you want to be different, dare to wear skin-tight, saddle-ready cycling shorts.  

Seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the style is now making a comeback with celebrities all over the world, including cool-girls like Bella Hadid and Son Na-Eun. It's way too basic to wear cycling shorts with oversized sweaters, they dress it up with boxy blazers and statement accessories for a night out on the town.

If you really like to flaunt your legs, opt for a bright or printed pair for maximum impact. To avoid looking like you're going to the gym, choose a longer length and wear it with a smart shirt, heels and pile on the jewellery.

Kim Jae-Kyung

Instagram/@_kimjaekyung_

Kim Jae-Kyung wore an oversized 90's graphic print t-shirt, boxy princes of wales blazer and patent leather booties  to make the look more dressy and less sporty.

Son Na-Eun

Instagram/@marcellasne_

Opting for a laidback look, Son Na-Eun wore her mid-thigh cycling shorts with a navy blue hoodie, black blazer and added a hint of femininity with silver hooped earrings.

HyunA

Instagram/@hyunah_aa

HyunA wore a button down crop top with a high waisted pair of cycling shorts, and elevated the whole look with an embellished bucket bag and platform sneakers.

Sora

Instagram/@sora_pppp

Sora kept it simple with a black and white palette, wearing a longer length short with a long sleeved t-shirt and a top handle box bag.

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $235, Ambush at Net-a-Porter

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $49.90, Zara

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $29.90, Bershka

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $56.90, Adidas at Topshop

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $29.90, Bershka

Cycling Shorts

Shorts, $34.95, H&M

