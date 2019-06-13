How Korean Celebrities Pull Off Bicycle Shorts So Well

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 13 Jun. 2019 7:15 PM
It's almost Summer, so there's no better time to wear shorts. If you want to be different, dare to wear skin-tight, saddle-ready cycling shorts.
Seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the style is now making a comeback with celebrities all over the world, including cool-girls like Bella Hadid and Son Na-Eun. It's way too basic to wear cycling shorts with oversized sweaters, they dress it up with boxy blazers and statement accessories for a night out on the town.
If you really like to flaunt your legs, opt for a bright or printed pair for maximum impact. To avoid looking like you're going to the gym, choose a longer length and wear it with a smart shirt, heels and pile on the jewellery.
Instagram/@_kimjaekyung_
Kim Jae-Kyung wore an oversized 90's graphic print t-shirt, boxy princes of wales blazer and patent leather booties to make the look more dressy and less sporty.
Instagram/@marcellasne_
Opting for a laidback look, Son Na-Eun wore her mid-thigh cycling shorts with a navy blue hoodie, black blazer and added a hint of femininity with silver hooped earrings.
Instagram/@hyunah_aa
HyunA wore a button down crop top with a high waisted pair of cycling shorts, and elevated the whole look with an embellished bucket bag and platform sneakers.
Article continues below
Instagram/@sora_pppp
Sora kept it simple with a black and white palette, wearing a longer length short with a long sleeved t-shirt and a top handle box bag.
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?