How to Wear the Oversized Look Without Looking Bulky, According to Korean Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 6:35 PM

When you want to feel comfortable without sacrificing on the cool factor, look no further than the oversized silhouette. Whether it's a cosy borrowed from the boyfriends sweater, strong shouldered jacket or baggy cargo pants, you don't have to look frumpy.

Simply balance it by showing off some skin, whether it's your toned legs, six pack abdomen or sexy clavicle. And don't underestimate the power of good shoes. A pair of stilettos or an edgy ugly dad sneaker will make or break the whole outfit.

Find Out The Style Secrets Of Korean Girl Group (G)I-DLE

HyunA

Instagram/@hyunah_aa

HyunA wore an oversized sweater with micro shorts  to show off her long and lean legs. But she went on step further with the roomy tote bag and platform sneakers to make it look more fashion and less "I rolled out of bed like this."

Park Min-Young

Instagram/@rachel_mypark

Park Min-Young makes a bold statement with an all-red look but makes it street and cool with a black bandeau top and baggy pants.

Lisa, BLACKPINK

Instagram/@lalalalisa_m

Lisa paired this massive gingham print coat with a scallop edged cropped top and high waisted pants.

Oh Yeon-So

Instagram/@ohvely22

Go big with even bigger accessories like Oh Yeon-Seo.

Sunmi

Instagram/@miyayeah

Sunmi balanced the strong shouldered leather jacket with an acid washed Zara mini skirt and chunky Dr. Martens boots.

Oversized Style

Courtesy of Brands

Blazer, IRO at Net-A-Porter

Oversized Style

Courtesy of Brands

Cropped sweater, Zara

Oversized Style

Courtesy of Brands

Pants, Bershka

Oversized Style

Courtesy of Brands

Sneakers, Puma at JD Sports

Oversized Style

Courtesy of Brands

Top, ASOS

TAGS/ Style , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , Fashion

