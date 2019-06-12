How to Wear the Oversized Look Without Looking Bulky, According to Korean Celebrities

When you want to feel comfortable without sacrificing on the cool factor, look no further than the oversized silhouette. Whether it's a cosy borrowed from the boyfriends sweater, strong shouldered jacket or baggy cargo pants, you don't have to look frumpy.

Simply balance it by showing off some skin, whether it's your toned legs, six pack abdomen or sexy clavicle. And don't underestimate the power of good shoes. A pair of stilettos or an edgy ugly dad sneaker will make or break the whole outfit.