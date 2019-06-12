How to Wear the Oversized Look Without Looking Bulky, According to Korean Celebrities

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 6:35 PM
When you want to feel comfortable without sacrificing on the cool factor, look no further than the oversized silhouette. Whether it's a cosy borrowed from the boyfriends sweater, strong shouldered jacket or baggy cargo pants, you don't have to look frumpy.
Simply balance it by showing off some skin, whether it's your toned legs, six pack abdomen or sexy clavicle. And don't underestimate the power of good shoes. A pair of stilettos or an edgy ugly dad sneaker will make or break the whole outfit.
Instagram/@hyunah_aa
HyunA wore an oversized sweater with micro shorts to show off her long and lean legs. But she went on step further with the roomy tote bag and platform sneakers to make it look more fashion and less "I rolled out of bed like this."
Instagram/@rachel_mypark
Park Min-Young makes a bold statement with an all-red look but makes it street and cool with a black bandeau top and baggy pants.
Instagram/@lalalalisa_m
Lisa paired this massive gingham print coat with a scallop edged cropped top and high waisted pants.
Article continues below
Instagram/@ohvely22
Go big with even bigger accessories like Oh Yeon-Seo.
Instagram/@miyayeah
Sunmi balanced the strong shouldered leather jacket with an acid washed Zara mini skirt and chunky Dr. Martens boots.
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?