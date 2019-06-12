GOT7 Teams Up With Make-A-Wish Foundation for a Special Project

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 6:32 PM
The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
Popular K-pop boy group GOT7 announced a heartwarming project that they will be working on with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
On 12 June, JYP Entertainment (GOT7's talent agency) revealed that the seven-member boy group will be starting on a project called "Keep Spinning, Keep Dreaming with GOT7". The name of the project is in line with the group's 2019 Keep Spinning World Tour that is right around the corner, so it looks like the project will be carried out in conjunction with GOT7's world tour.
In a statement made by JYP Entertainment, the agency explained that GOT7 would like to show their support for children who are suffering from critical illnesses. Thus, they have teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and are currently accepting requests from critically ill children who wish to attend a GOT7 concert and even meet the group.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a globally recognised non-profit organisation that grants wishes for children who are diagnosed with critical or rare illnesses such as leukaemia and brain tumours.
GOT7's Keep Spinning World Tour will be kicking off on 15 June, starting off in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, then Canada, followed by the States, Europe and Australia.
For more details on the locations GOT7 will be performing, you can check out the information available here.
Kudos on the boys of GOT7 for launching such a meaningful project while they are on tour!
