breaking! iKON's B.I Leaves Group After Drug Allegations

GOT7 Teams Up With Make-A-Wish Foundation for a Special Project

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 12 Jun. 2019 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
GOT7

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Popular K-pop boy group GOT7 announced a heartwarming project that they will be working on with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

On 12 June, JYP Entertainment (GOT7's talent agency) revealed that the seven-member boy group will be starting on a project called "Keep Spinning, Keep Dreaming with GOT7". The name of the project is in line with the group's 2019 Keep Spinning World Tour that is right around the corner, so it looks like the project will be carried out in conjunction with GOT7's world tour. 

In a statement made by JYP Entertainment, the agency explained that GOT7 would like to show their support for children who are suffering from critical illnesses. Thus, they have teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and are currently accepting requests from critically ill children who wish to attend a GOT7 concert and even meet the group. 

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a globally recognised non-profit organisation that grants wishes for children who are diagnosed with critical or rare illnesses such as leukaemia and brain tumours. 

Read

GOT7's JB Talks Making Good Music, Biggest Fears and Achievements

GOT7's Keep Spinning World Tour will be kicking off on 15 June, starting off in Seoul at the KSPO Dome, then Canada, followed by the States, Europe and Australia.

For more details on the locations GOT7 will be performing, you can check out the information available here

Kudos on the boys of GOT7 for launching such a meaningful project while they are on tour!  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Men in Black International

How Tessa Thompson Hopes to Inspire a Young Generation of People in Men in Black: International

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reveal The Toy Story Scenes That Had Them ''Choked Up''

Zachary Pym Williams, Robin Williams

Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors First Child With Late Actor's Name

Dead To Me, Season 1

How Dead to Me Came to Be & What's to Come

Below Deck, Caroline Bedol

Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Arrested for Larceny

Mac Miller

Listen to Mac Miller's First Official Posthumous Track ''Time''

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Keeping Things as Normal as Possible For Their Daughter

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.