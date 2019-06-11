SF9's Ro Woon: "I Am Still a "Work-In-Progress"

Ro Woon's star is on the rise.

After debuting with his Korean boy band, SF9, in 2016, the lead vocalist has slowly but surely found his place in the K-pop firmament, and his efforts to stretch himself as an actor have also paid off. This year alone, the 22-year-old has landed a lead role in his first drama — MBC's upcoming A Day Found by Chance — and is preparing for an imminent comeback with his boy band on 17 June.

But despite his burgeoning success, the singer remains as down-to-earth as ever.

"Although I am still a "work-in-progress", and I have to put in effort throughout my life, I think my strength is the fact that I want to be a good person," he said in his latest interview for the June/July 2019 issue of Men's Folio Singapore. "There is no clear-cut standard about being a good person, and everyone has a different perspective on it. Wherever I am, I want to bring good vibes."