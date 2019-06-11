2PM's Chansung Enlists In The Military; Group Mates Send Him Off

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 7:50 PM

Chansung, Seoul International Drama Awards 2018

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Chansung, the youngest member of Korean boy band 2PM, has enlisted in the military.

On 11 June, the boy band's official account tweeted a photo of Chansung, along with fellow members Taecyeon, Jun.K, and Nichkhun sending him off. Chansung is the last member of 2PM to enlist following Taecyeon, who has already been discharged, Jun.K, Wooyoung, and Junho, Nickhun is not a Korean national and does not need to enlist.

"2PM's eternal maknae (youngest member) Chansung was cheerful until the end!!," the translated post said. "Come back safely! Hottest [2PM's fandom name], let's wait without crying! (Feat. All of the Old Boy[s] have gathered to send off the maknae!)"

Describing the photo posted, the tweet went on to say, "The oldest hyung took a leave from the army to see [Chansung] off, the second oldest hyung woke up in the middle of the night due to the thought that the maknae is leaving, and the third oldest hyung has returned to the army to see the maknae‘s face less than one month since his own military discharge."

Nickhun posted an additional photo on his personal Instagram, wishing Chansung to "return safely" and cheering him on.

Previously, JYP Entertainment did not publicly announce his enlistment date and location due to the K-pop idol's wish to enlist quietly and without fanfare.

Chansung is slated to discharge from the military on 5 January 2021.

