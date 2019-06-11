Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 5:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; REX

It's safe to say there is no "Bad Blood" between these two pop stars. 

Katy Perryand Taylor Swift officially buried the hatchet over a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Katy Perry revealed that she and T-Swift had a girls' night on Instagram and tagging her former foe in the caption. "feels good," the "California Gurls" singer affectionately captioned the photo. She even included a heart emoji!

But that isn't all! The two pop stars appear to have written "Peace at Last" along the edge of their serving plate with two colorful peace signs. 

This appears to be the first time that Katy and Taylor have hung out since Katy literally extended an olive branch as a peace offering. Fans will remember that the American Idol judge sent the Reputation performer the branch ahead of Swift's worldwide tour. Swift said that the offering meant "so much" her at the time. 

Watch

Katy Perry Returns With a Contender for Song of the Summer

Since then, they seem to have made leaps and bounds in improving their friendship. Perry has even praised the former country singer for beginning to share her political beliefs. "She's setting such a great example," the "Swish Swish" singer praised last October. 

Plus, Taylor has included Katy's new hit song, "Never Really Over," in her Apple Music "ME!" playlist, which is kind of a big deal

Who knows what is next for these two. Maybe a collaboration?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Katy Perry , Feuds , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Trainor, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Meghan Trainor Is ''Devastated'' After Learning About Her Fan's Death: ''I'll Keep You in My Heart''

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper Enjoys a Boys' Night in Los Angeles After Irina Shayk Split

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

OJ Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Justin Simpson

Where Are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids Now?

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

How Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Nightclub Reunion Really Went Down

Kourtney Kardashian Partners with S’well for Poosh Collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.