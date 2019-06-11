How Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Nightclub Reunion Really Went Down

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 1:47 PM
Kylie Jenner is truly too blessed to be stressed.
While no one would blame the reality star for harboring ill-feelings towards Jordyn Woods, it seems the 21-year-old is making a sincere effort to move on from the drama. After all, with a successful company to run and a 1-year-old daughter to raise, Kylie has more important matters to think about.
This was proven when she and Woods crossed paths at their mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday party. A source tells E! News that the former best friends exchanged pleasantries at the celebrations for Stassie's 22nd birthday party, which took place in a private room at Bootsy Bellows. According to the source, Kylie was mingling with their friend Jaden Smith when Jordyn made an appearance. "Jordyn arrived with a few girlfriends with her and immediately said hello to Jaden and Stassie. Kylie didn't avoid Jordyn at all and was very cordial," the source describes. "She said hello very briefly and they both smiled at each other."
The insider adds, "They didn't interact much after that at all but they did acknowledge each other and then went on with the party going separate ways."
According to the source, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who went all out for Stassie's birthday celebrations, "wanted the night to be drama free." And, the mission was a success! Not only was it a care-free celebration, the source says, "Everyone was dancing and it was a great night for Stassie and her friends."
Kylie's attitude towards Woods, who allegedly had a fling with Tristan Thompson, is a testament to her maturity and the tight-knit nature of their social circle. "Kylie doesn't have any bad blood against Jordyn and truly wants to be cordial with her. Their circle is small and they both knew they would run into each other eventually, and Kylie doesn't want to ever deal with any drama," a source close to the makeup mogul explains.
However, this doesn't mean that Kylie is ready to welcome back the Instagram influencer with open arms. The source says, "She knows they won't be close friends again but has moved on from the situation and isn't going to treat Jordyn a certain way in public."
After all, the source says that their years-long friendship means "Kylie will always have a place in her heart for Jordyn."
