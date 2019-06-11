Hope Solo Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage of Twins

In the interview with Elle, Solo also opens up about her marriage to Stevens, and what occurred the night before their wedding. For those who may not remember, Solo and Stevens tied the knot one day after he was arrested.

Solo shares with the magazine that the couple had a small group of people over to her house on the eve of their wedding.

"We thought everyone could just be happy for us," Solo says. "It was dumb."

However, Solo shares that around 4 a.m. "our two asshole brothers, basically, get into this argument." When police arrived to the house, they saw Solo with a bloody elbow and they arrested Stevens. The article notes that Stevens was released without charges, and the duo wed just hours later.

"It was the most triumphant day," Solo tells Elle.

