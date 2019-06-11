Reese Witherspoon is leaving Monterey and heading back to the 1990s for her new TV gig and she's bringing Kerry Washingon with her.

Hulu revealed the first look at Little Fires Everywhere, the adaptation of the new book of the same name starring Scandal's Washington as Mia Warren and Big Little Lies star Witherspoon as Elena Richardson. Washington is fresh off Live in Front of a Studio Audience and Witherspoon recently wrapped production on Big Little Lies season two. So, when do these two stars sleep?

"So excited to be shooting @LittleFiresHulu with the incredibly talented @kerrywashington!" Witherspoon tweeted.

"Yup. The [fire emoji] just got LIT," Washington tweeted.