What's it like working with Meryl Streep? Shailene Woodley is here to break it down for you.

"I think because she's probably used to people treating her like ‘Meryl Streep' instead of just approaching her as a human, she's so wonderfully generous and immediately disarms you with her generosity that you sort of forget for a moment that you're working with a master of her craft. And then the cameras start rolling and she does the thing [snaps] and all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh, God. What am I doing? I gotta get my stuff together,'" Woodley told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show.