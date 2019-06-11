Grab your popcorn and get ready for Disney's next movie: Frozen 2.

On Tuesday, Good Morning America aired an all-new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel. Anna and Elsa are back at it with a new adventure, albeit it may be a darker one. "Elsa, the past is not what it seems," a troll warns her. "You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough."

Promises Anna, "I won't let anything happen to her." And thankfully, the sisters aren't embarking on their journey alone because Kristoff, Sven and Olaf are here to help.

While the teaser trailer, which was released in early February, didn't reveal much about the storyline, the trailer sheds a bit more light on the plot. However, a lot of questions are left unanswered. But come fall, fans of the Disney franchise will get their answers. The animated film is set to release on November 22.

Movie-lovers will recall the crazy-impact the original film manifested when it was released in 2013. Many praised Frozen's plot for its different take on the typical princess fairy tale trope.