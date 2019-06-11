The New Frozen 2 Trailer Is More Epic Than We Imagined

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 4:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Frozen

Disney

Grab your popcorn and get ready for Disney's next movie: Frozen 2.

On Tuesday, Good Morning America aired an all-new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel. Anna and Elsa are back at it with a new adventure, albeit it may be a darker one. "Elsa, the past is not what it seems," a troll warns her. "You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough."

Promises Anna, "I won't let anything happen to her." And thankfully, the sisters aren't embarking on their journey alone because Kristoff, Sven and Olaf are here to help.

While the teaser trailer, which was released in early February, didn't reveal much about the storyline, the trailer sheds a bit more light on the plot. However, a lot of questions are left unanswered. But come fall, fans of the Disney franchise will get their answers. The animated film is set to release on November 22.

Movie-lovers will recall the crazy-impact the original film manifested when it was released in 2013. Many praised Frozen's plot for its different take on the typical princess fairy tale trope.

Watch

Elsa Hosk Is the Inspiration Behind Frozen's Elsa?

In fact, people love Frozen so much that it became the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Idina MenzelKristen BellJonathan Groff and Josh Gad are reprising their roles for the animated film's sequel. Furthermore, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez also returned for Frozen 2. While we still can't get "Let It Go" out of our heads, we're ready to hear all the new jams.

Fun, new additions to the movie are Evan Rachel Wood and This Is UsSterling K. Brown. However, it's unclear what their roles are.

Watch the trailer above to see what's in store for the upcoming Disney film.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Frozen , Disney , Movies , Kristen Bell , Idina Menzel , Josh Gad , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

We're a "Sucker" for the Jonas Brothers' Classroom Instruments Performance With Jimmy Fallon

E-Comm: Book Club Picks, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager

June 2019 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson & More

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Long-Term Effect of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Short Engagement

E-Comm: Father's Day Subscription Boxes

5 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

BTS, Charli XCX

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and Jin Release New Track With Charli XCX for BTS World

Drake

Drake's Emotional Performance of ''O Canada'' at the NBA Finals Is a Slam Dunk

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Laura Reveals She Catfished Her Own Husband

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.