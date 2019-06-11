BTS Is Going Intergalactic With NASA's New Moon Mission

BTS may be the biggest stars on Earth right now, but this latest move by NASA is taking them up into the stratosphere.

The United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has confirmed that three BTS songs will be making their way to outer space on the federal agency's next moon mission.

"Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we'll add "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" & "134340" to the playlist! What other songs can we include on # NASAMoonTunes?" tweeted the Johnson Space Center's official Twitter account.

According to the tweet, BTS's 'Mikrokosmos', from their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, '134340', from last year's Love Yourself: Tear album, and RM's 'Moonchild' have all been added to the playlist so far.