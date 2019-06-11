BTS Is Going Intergalactic With NASA's New Moon Mission

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 6:40 PM
BTS may be the biggest stars on Earth right now, but this latest move by NASA is taking them up into the stratosphere.
The United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has confirmed that three BTS songs will be making their way to outer space on the federal agency's next moon mission.
"Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we'll add "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" & "134340" to the playlist! What other songs can we include on
#NASAMoonTunes?" tweeted the Johnson Space Center's official Twitter account.
According to the tweet, BTS's 'Mikrokosmos', from their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, '134340', from last year's Love Yourself: Tear album, and RM's 'Moonchild' have all been added to the playlist so far.
The K-pop phenomenon's songs were included when NASA had an open call for "a playlist fit for a lunar journey" held in conjunction with Third Rock Radio, where they would build a playlist for the latest moon mission with input from the public via the hashtag #NASAMoonTunes.
50 years ago, NASA was preparing to land humans on the Moon. Now, we’re getting ready to return by 2024. In honor of the #Apollo50th anniversary, we’re making a playlist fit for a lunar journey with @ThirdRockRadio. Til June 28, share a song you’d include with #NASAMoonTunes! pic.twitter.com/FXxHsz5Hjj— Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 3, 2019
This latest moon mission is scheduled to take place by 2024, more than 50 years after astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong reached the moon and walked on its surface on 20 July 1969 in a historic moment for mankind.
BTS is definitely shooting for the stars with this latest move!
