BTS Is Going Intergalactic With NASA's New Moon Mission

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 6:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Winner

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

BTS may be the biggest stars on Earth right now, but this latest move by NASA is taking them up into the stratosphere.

The United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration has confirmed that three BTS songs will be making their way to outer space on the federal agency's next moon mission.

"Wow, there are a lot of & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we'll add "Moonchild," "Mikrokosmos" & "134340" to the playlist! What other songs can we include on ?" tweeted the Johnson Space Center's official Twitter account.

According to the tweet, BTS's 'Mikrokosmos', from their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, '134340', from last year's Love Yourself: Tear album, and RM's 'Moonchild' have all been added to the playlist so far.

The K-pop phenomenon's songs were included when NASA had an open call for "a playlist fit for a lunar journey" held in conjunction with Third Rock Radio, where they would build a playlist for the latest moon mission with input from the public via the hashtag #NASAMoonTunes.

This latest moon mission is scheduled to take place by 2024, more than 50 years after astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong reached the moon and walked on its surface on 20 July 1969 in a historic moment for mankind. 

BTS is definitely shooting for the stars with this latest move!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , BTS , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
America's Got Talent, Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Simon Cowell Hits the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent Season 14

Courteney Cox, Coco Riley Arquette

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Wears Her Red Carpet Gown 21 Years Later

Meghan Trainor, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Meghan Trainor Is ''Devastated'' After Learning About Her Fan's Death: ''I'll Keep You in My Heart''

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper Enjoys a Boys' Night in Los Angeles After Irina Shayk Split

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

OJ Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Justin Simpson

Where Are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids Now?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.