Nam Tae-Hyun Responds To Jung Jae-In's Cheating Allegations

In the apology he initially uploaded, Nam said the following:

"Hello, this is Nam Tae-Hyun.

I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to Jang Jae-In and other women who have been hurt by this incident.

Also, to my fans that I have disappointed and hurt due to this incident, who always love and support me, I would like to say sorry to them too.

As for the damages that were caused by my carelessness, I will take full responsibility for them.

I would like to apologize once again."