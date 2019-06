Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is usually dressed like the girl next door with slouchy cardigans, boyfriend jeans and functional sneakers. But when she's performing, she brings her A-game with architectural mini dresses, thigh high boots and fabulous blazer dresses!

She's had a busy 2019 so far, with the launches of new singles and a solo Japan tour, and we can't wait to see more fashionable looks from her!

Here are her most fashionable looks you can recreate: