Korean Actor Kim Soo-Hyun To Return The Entertainment Industry

It's been five years since we heard the iconic Gianna Jun yell, "Kim manager!" on-screen at the dashing Kim Soo-hyun, but the effects of the crazy popular K-drama, My Love from the Star is still being felt in Korean pop culture today.

So it comes as no surprise that Koreans, and the wider community, are thrilled that Kim will be making his official military discharge this July! And the good-looking actor is definitely not wasting any time getting back in the game.

KeyEast, the actor's agency, has confirmed that the actor will be the new face of a beauty brand when he discharges from the military, and will model in the brand's campaigns that will be released later this year. He is also reportedly reviewing multiple offers to star in several dramas and movies from different genres at the moment.