Korean Actor Kim Soo-Hyun To Return The Entertainment Industry

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 12:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Soo-hyun

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

It's been five years since we heard the iconic Gianna Jun yell, "Kim manager!" on-screen at the dashing Kim Soo-hyun, but the effects of the crazy popular K-drama, My Love from the Star is still being felt in Korean pop culture today.

So it comes as no surprise that Koreans, and the wider community, are thrilled that Kim will be making his official military discharge this July! And the good-looking actor is definitely not wasting any time getting back in the game.

KeyEast, the actor's agency, has confirmed that the actor will be the new face of a beauty brand when he discharges from the military, and will model in the brand's campaigns that will be released later this year. He is also reportedly reviewing multiple offers to star in several dramas and movies from different genres at the moment.

Read

All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Returning From The Military in 2019

Kim was described as an exemplary soldier who displayed an incredible work ethic and dedication. He was also part of the 1st division in the Military Demarcation Line and the Southern Limit Line, who carried out high-risk missions in his line of work.

We can't wait to welcome Kim back to our screens — and hearts — next month!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Actors , Korean Celebrities , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drake

Drake's Emotional Performance of ''O Canada'' at the NBA Finals Is a Slam Dunk

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Laura Reveals She Catfished Her Own Husband

Selena Gomez, Cannes

Selena Gomez Redefines the "Little Black Dress" at The Dead Don't Die Premiere

Teddy Geiger, Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire Call Off Engagement After 6 Months: Report

Anton Yelchin

Watch Kristen Stewart, Chris Pine and More Stars Remember Anton Yelchin in First Trailer for Posthumous Documentary

Olivia Culpo, 2019 MAXIM HOT 100

Olivia Culpo Poses Nude as She Lands No. 1 Spot on Maxim's Hot 100

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and More Co-Stars Who Weren't Exactly BFFs

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.