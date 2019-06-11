BTS' Jungkook Shares His Fondest Memories In New 'Euphoria' Remix: Watch

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 6:33 PM
At midnight (KST) on 11 June, BTS dropped another track as part of their two-week long BTS Festa 2019. This time, it is a remix of the Bangtan Boys' beloved maknae, Jungkook's solo titled "Euphoria".
The song was remixed by DJ Swivel and showcased Jungkook's impressive vocals. Along with the release of the track, Big Hit Official (BTS' talent agency) also released a new music video on BTS' official Youtube channel.
The music video is a simple yet heart-warming compilation of Jungkook's memories and a glimpse of his life with the other members of BTS. It has a very homemade feel as the videos used seem to all come from the group's personal phones. The clips range from hilariously candid moments with the other members to snippets of Jungkook doing everyday tasks.
It's the perfect gift for any ARMY as Jungkook is literally sharing rare snippets of his life with his fans.
The song itself was originally released in BTS' compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer.
Hear the refreshing remix below:
