BTS' Jungkook Shares His Fondest Memories In New 'Euphoria' Remix: Watch

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 11 Jun. 2019 6:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Jungkook

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

At midnight (KST) on 11 June, BTS dropped another track as part of their two-week long BTS Festa 2019. This time, it is a remix of the Bangtan Boys' beloved maknae, Jungkook's solo titled "Euphoria". 

The song was remixed by DJ Swivel and showcased Jungkook's impressive vocals. Along with the release of the track, Big Hit Official (BTS' talent agency) also released a new music video on BTS' official Youtube channel. 

Read

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and Jin Release New Track With Charli XCX for BTS World

The music video is a simple yet heart-warming compilation of Jungkook's memories and a glimpse of his life with the other members of BTS. It has a very homemade feel as the videos used seem to all come from the group's personal phones. The clips range from hilariously candid moments with the other members to snippets of Jungkook doing everyday tasks.

It's the perfect gift for any ARMY as Jungkook is literally sharing rare snippets of his life with his fans. 

The song itself was originally released in BTS' compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer.

Hear the refreshing remix below: 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Asia , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
America's Got Talent, Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Simon Cowell Hits the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent Season 14

Courteney Cox, Coco Riley Arquette

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Wears Her Red Carpet Gown 21 Years Later

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Winner

BTS Is Going Intergalactic With NASA's New Moon Mission

Meghan Trainor, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Meghan Trainor Is ''Devastated'' After Learning About Her Fan's Death: ''I'll Keep You in My Heart''

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper Enjoys a Boys' Night in Los Angeles After Irina Shayk Split

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.