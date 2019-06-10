Park Hyung-Sik Has Officially Enlisted For Military Service

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 10 Jun. 2019 11:19 PM

Park Hyung-Sik

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

The ever loveable Park Hyung-sik has officially enlisted for his mandatory military service yesterday, much to the dismay of fans. 

The 27-year-old actor and member of K-pop boy group ZE:A arrived at Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center in South Chungcheong Province yesterday to start his basic military training. Park will be completing the rest of his military duties in the military police department of the Capital Defense Command as an active duty soldier. 

Park is most known for his incredible good-looks and acting skills, especially in romantic comedies like Strong Girl, Bong-Soon, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and most recently, a Korean adaptation of the popular law television series, Suits

The actor displayed his shooting skills recently in the Korean variety programme, Real Men. Since then, he expressed interest in serving the Capital Defense Command so that he can explore his marksman abilities and contribute to his nation.

 

A huge crowd of fans and reporters gathered at the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center to catch Park before he enters and see him off. 

Watch the clips of his enlistment below: 

We wish Park all the best with his military service! 

TAGS/ Korean Actors , Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop

