BLACKPINK's Jisoo & 2PM's Nichkhun Are Confirmed To Appear On Arthdal Chronicles

TvN's mega blockbuster drama Arthdal Chronicles already has a star-studded cast, including Song Joong-Ki, Jang Dong-Geun and Kim Ok-Bin. Now, we can add top K-pop idols BLACKPINK's Jisoo and 2PM's Nichkhun to the list. 

According to sources from the Arthdal Chronicles production team, Jisoo will be making her acting debut in an epic way with this high-budget fantasy drama. Previously, the idol had a small role in the K-drama The Producers before she made her debut as a member of BLACKPINK. Meanwhile, Nichkhun will be adding this new role to his existing filmography that includes dramas like One and a Half Summer and the web series, Shall We Fall In Love

Both YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK's agency) and JYP Entertainment (2PM's agency) were asked questions regarding Jisoo's and Nichkhun's roles in Arthdal Chronicles, sources kept their lips sealed. Details on what type of characters the two will be playing are being kept secret, so it looks like we will have to watch and find out!

Many are excited to see how the two polished idols will look in the tribal, fantasy setting of Arthdal Chronicles. The series had a rocky start when tvN aired Arthdal Chronicles' first two episodes as netizens pointed out several similarities between the series and HBO's Game of Thrones

Fortunately, things are looking up as the fourth episode that aired last weekend managed to clinch the series' highest ratings yet, surpassing viewership numbers on premiere day. With the announcement of gorgeous idols, Jisoo and Nichkhun joining the cast, ratings are likely to continue to increase. 

Are you guys excited to see these two in the show? 

