Thank u, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, for sharing.

It's been a year since the singer and the Saturday Night Live star got engaged, the diamond- and tattoo-studded promise to take the plunge coming barely a month after they started dating.

However, it's also been eight months since they proved the skeptics right and broke up. But pop culture as we know it now wouldn't be the same if these two hadn't thought for a brief, shining moment that they had long-term potential—just like any other couple who have the highest of hopes early on, minus the $100,000 ring and a $16 million condo.

Love, and the loss of it, has been inspiring art since the dawn of civilization. Yet even more so than happiness and heartbreak, it's chaos—internal and external—and the roller-coaster trajectory of the human experience that has fueled some of our greatest literature, movies, TV and music, and Ariana and Pete's whirlwind courtship was no exception.