Rihanna is Hassan Jameel's only girl.

The 31-year-old singer opened up about her businessman beau during a candid conversation with her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine.

While the nine-time Grammy winner didn't go into too much detail about their romance, she did confirm she's in love. However, she played it coy when asked if marriage was in their future.

"Only God knows that, girl," she said. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

As for starting a family, the Fenty head said she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

Rihanna and her main man sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2017. Since then, the couple has kept their romance fairly under wraps. While the paparazzi has caught the dynamic duo enjoying a few public date nights and the occasional romantic getaway, the singer and her boyfriend don't talk about their love lives to the press. As a result, much of their romance remains a mystery.