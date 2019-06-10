New season, new drama, new real estate porn. Yep, Million Dollar Listing New York is back for season eight with a special 90-minute premiere and changes are coming.

In the exclusive trailer below, see what Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold are up to now, plus get a sneak peek at the return of Luis D. Ortiz. He's back in the real estate world ready to pick up where he left off. Plus, Tyler Whitman joins the cast alongside the returning real estate pro.

The exclusive trailer features jaw-dropping properties throughout the Big Apple, including a shower with a porthole and a property that's full of large balls. There's plenty of drama to go along with the sick apartments