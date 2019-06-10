EXCLUSIVE!

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura—She's Leaving Family Behind for a 29-Year-Old Personal Trainer in Qatar

by Chris Harnick | Mon., 10 Jun. 2019 9:30 AM

Laura, 51, is ready to ditch her life in Eustis, Florida, all in the name of the love of her life, Aladin, 29, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the exclusive sneak preview above, get to know Laura. She's retired and lives with her 21-year-old son Liam. "Liam and I are best buddies," Laura says in the preview. "Basically my life here in Florida is wonderful, I love it down here, but in 10 days I am leaving everything to move halfway across the world to be with my fiancé Aladin."

Aladin is a 29-year-old personal trainer originally from Tunisia. He currently lives in Qatar.

The couple met just like many 90 Day Fiancé veterans before them, on social media.

"This Tunisian man started chit-chatting with me and I was just like, ‘Wow! He is gorgeous. What is he looking at me for?'" Laura said.

The chatting turned into a bond and after a year of talking, Aladin asked if she would come meet him.

"I was extremely nervous the first day we met," she says in the exclusive clip.

But she went. And…they're engaged! He popped the question three days into her trip overseas. Will Laura be able to adjust to life in Qatar and win over his family? Time will tell. Meet the other 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples below.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Corey and Evelin

Corey, 31, met Evelin, 26, while on a trip to Ecuador. After four years of dating, Corey was ready for the next step: relocating since Evelin didn't want to move to the US.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, on a trip to South Africa with a friend. Ronald quickly proposed...but neglected to tell her about his gambling addiction and criminal record. He went to rehab, but is Tiffany ready to uproot her 8-year-old son and move across the world with a man who may have more than a checkered past?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Paul and Karine

90 Day viewers are familiar with Paul and Karine. Paul traveled to meet Karine in Brazil on Before the 90 Days. Now, they're married and welcomed a son. But can Paul adjust to life in Brazil with a new baby?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Laura and Aladin

Laura, 51, met Aladin, 29, on Facebook. After just eight months she flew to meet Aladin in Qatar and days later they were engaged. In a press release, TLC said, "Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, and Laura is afraid their relationship might be too good to be true." Can Laura overcome her trust issues and insecurities over the 20-year age difference, to live happily ever after in Qatar? Will both their families accept the relationship?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Deavan and Jihoon

Deavan, a 22-year-old single mom, met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City, Utah,and the couple left the first meeting with a bun in the oven. Deavan is ready to marry and move to South Korea, but a language barrier and possible parent problems may hold this couple back from happily wedded bliss.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny, 60, met Sumit, 30, when he catfished her. Sumit eventually came clean, she forgave him and traveled to India from Palm Springs, California, to meet him. Her trip was cut short when Sumit's parents refused to accept her. Now, she's planning to move to India permanently, leaving behind her children, grandchildren and friends. But Sumit doesn't want his traditional Hindu family finding out about his older American bride.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

