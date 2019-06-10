The Robertson flock is getting a new member!

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson "screamed YES" to boyfriend Christian Huff yesterday during a romantic proposal, she revealed on Instagram.

"So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 21, wrote. "I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

Before popping the question, Christian carried Sadie to a secluded area with candles and champagne. And as he got down on bended knee, she started crying tears of joy.

