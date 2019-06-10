EXO's Baekhyun Confirmed To Make His Solo Debut In July

EXO-Ls, looks like you'll have one more reason to celebrate besides Chanyeol and Sehun's upcoming sub-unit!

Today, SM Entertainment made an announcement confirming that one of EXO's members, Baekhyun, will be making his own solo debut this July. This will be his first solo venture, as he joins fellow group mate Chen, who was the first member in the group to go solo this year.

Chen recently released his first solo mini-album titled April, And A Flower in the album's eponymous month, and received a rousing response from EXO-Ls. Soon after, SM Entertainment confirmed Chanyeol and Sehun's sub-unit followed by now, Baekhyun's solo album.