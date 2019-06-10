EXO's Baekhyun Confirmed To Make His Solo Debut In July

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 10 Jun. 2019 2:46 AM

EXO-Ls, looks like you'll have one more reason to celebrate besides Chanyeol and Sehun's upcoming sub-unit! 

Today, SM Entertainment made an announcement confirming that one of EXO's members, Baekhyun, will be making his own solo debut this July. This will be his first solo venture, as he joins fellow group mate Chen, who was the first member in the group to go solo this year. 

Chen recently released his first solo mini-album titled April, And A Flower in the album's eponymous month, and received a rousing response from EXO-Ls. Soon after, SM Entertainment confirmed Chanyeol and Sehun's sub-unit followed by now, Baekhyun's solo album. 

Read

Confirmed: EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun Are Forming a New Subunit

As the main vocal of EXO, he is sure to serenade EXO-Ls with his charismatic voice. Baekhyun had previously featured in songs such as Bae Suzy's "Dream" and K.Will's "The Day". 

Baekhyun also launched his own Youtube channel last month, which has currently amassed over 1.5 million subscribers already. Hopefully, we'll get to see some behind-the-scenes clips of the K-pop star working on his solo project, before its release. 

According to SM Entertainment, he is set to debut in July. So while waiting, check out his latest vlog below:

Looks like July will be EXO's month, with so many exciting debuts this summer! 

