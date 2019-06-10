It's Fever Season! GFRIEND Officially Announces Their Comeback This Summer

Six-member K-pop group GFRIEND has announced that they will be making a comeback this summer!

According to naver, GFRIEND will be releasing a mini album titled, Fever Season on the first of July this year. Fans of the group are speculating that Fever Season will show the girls' growth since their last studio album, Time For Us. The latter was released six months ago and perhaps pay homage to their debut album Season of Glass.

We can also expect some catchy summer tunes with such a uplifting album title.