It's Fever Season! GFRIEND Officially Announces Their Comeback This Summer

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 10 Jun. 2019 1:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
GFriend, Season of Glass World Tour

TPG/Getty Images

Six-member K-pop group GFRIEND has announced that they will be making a comeback this summer!

According to naver, GFRIEND will be releasing a mini album titled, Fever Season on the first of July this year. Fans of the group are speculating that Fever Season will show the girls' growth since their last studio album, Time For Us. The latter was released six months ago and perhaps pay homage to their debut album Season of Glass

We can also expect some catchy summer tunes with such a uplifting album title.  

Read

K-Pop Girl Group GFriend to Perform in Singapore This July

Last year, around the same time, GFRIEND released a summer mini-album too, aptly called Sunny Summer. Their eponymous title track debuted at the Billboard Social 50 at number 30 after its release. It is incredible seeing the group go from strength to strength with each album release. 

GFRIEND is currently in the middle of their Asia Tour. Their tour will have the group performing in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Taiwan, Singapore and Yokohama.

Stay tuned for more updates on their comeback. Meanwhile, get yourself into the summer vibe with GFRIEND's "Sunny Summer". 

Plus, if you can't get enough of the K-pop girl group, watch full episodes of GFRIEND now on our website here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Asia , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Corden, Tony Award

Tony Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Olivia Pierson, Nat and Liv 102

Olivia Pierson Is in Tears Over Her Divorced Parents—Find Out Why Tonight!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Chantel's Tense Confrontation, Paola's Emotional Letter and More

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Let's Talk Reese Witherspoon vs. Meryl Streep in the Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Exactly What Went Down During Her Vacation With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Yris Palmer, Ayla

Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Bikini as She and Stormi Celebrate BFF's Birthday by the Pool

Judith Light, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.