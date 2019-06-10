Kang Daniel Sets Up His Own Agency; Prepares To Debut As An Independent Artist

Last night, K-pop star Kang Daniel announced that he would be creating his own talent agency, Konnect Entertainment via an Instagram Live. Currently, he is the only artist signed to his new label.

The former Wanna One member uploaded a screenshot of a note that said, "Everyone! Tonight, at 11pm, I will be doing an Instagram Live. See you tonight!"

Fans were excited as this was Kang's first Instagram live in five months.

During his Instagram live, Kang updated his fans on his solo debut, and announced his new talent agency, Konnect Entertainment.

He said, "I am now completely in the preparation stage [for my solo debut] and am working on making music. For this [new album], I am participating in writing both the lyrics and the music, and I have been thinking a lot about how I can deliver better music and messages to you guys. Please look forward to it a lot."