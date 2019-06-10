BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and Jin Release New Track With Charli XCX for BTS World

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 10 Jun. 2019 7:37 PM

BTS, Charli XCX

Jo Hale/Redferns

Global K-pop super group, BTS gave us a peek of what their upcoming mobile phone game "BTS World" will sound like. The Bangtan Boys released the first songs to be featured in their mobile game and it includes the vocals of another international star — Charli XCX

The song, 'Dream Glow', was released on 7 June and it featured BTS' Jin, Jimin and Jungkook on vocals, as well as British singer, Charli XCX, who lent her powerful vocals to the dreamy melody, creating an addictive melody that makes for the perfect accompaniment for the game. 

Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BTS Festa

BTS, Empire State Building

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB

This is the first time the K-pop group has collaborated with Charli XCX though she has been mentioned multiple times by the idols. It seems like they are big fans of hers. "Dream Glow" is just the first track to be released in the lead up to the release of BTS' new free-to-download app called "BTS World".

The app is set to be released on 25 June. 

You can listen to the full track here.

