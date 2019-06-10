BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and Jin Release New Track With Charli XCX for BTS World

Global K-pop super group, BTS gave us a peek of what their upcoming mobile phone game "BTS World" will sound like. The Bangtan Boys released the first songs to be featured in their mobile game and it includes the vocals of another international star — Charli XCX.

The song, 'Dream Glow', was released on 7 June and it featured BTS' Jin, Jimin and Jungkook on vocals, as well as British singer, Charli XCX, who lent her powerful vocals to the dreamy melody, creating an addictive melody that makes for the perfect accompaniment for the game.