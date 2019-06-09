All the Shows You Need to Catch at Pink Screen This Month

This June, as the world celebrates the resilience and pride of the LGBTQ+ community, American media powerhouse NBCUniversal collaborates with renowned cloud-based software company Salesforce to present you with Pink Screen at The Projector — a month's worth of queer cinema at Singapore's premier indie cinematic destination for the arts — as part of Pink Fest 2019.

From the 13 June to 13 July 2019, come experience these emotional award-winning films of love and yearning.