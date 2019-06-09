MONSTA X Released A Mysterious Teaser With A Date

Seven-member K-pop boy group, MONSTA X surprised their fandom, Monbebes with a little teaser over the weekend.

The band's official Twitter tweeted a little animated clip of television sets with the caption "COMING SOON" followed by the date 14 June and a hashtag that says "Motion Teaser".

Fans started speculating if the group will be releasing a summer track. Some took the TV emoji as a sign that MONSTA X might be releasing their own reality programme.