MONSTA X Released A Mysterious Teaser With A Date

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 9 Jun. 2019 11:54 PM
Seven-member K-pop boy group, MONSTA X surprised their fandom, Monbebes with a little teaser over the weekend.
The band's official Twitter tweeted a little animated clip of television sets with the caption "COMING SOON" followed by the date 14 June and a hashtag that says "Motion Teaser".
Fans started speculating if the group will be releasing a summer track. Some took the TV emoji as a sign that MONSTA X might be releasing their own reality programme.
A big clue for fans is that Epic Records, MONSTA X's US label, tweeted the exact same teaser on their page too, hinting that this teaser might have something to do with their World Tour that will stop by the States.
Their We Are Here tour kicked off in Bangkok, and the group is currently in Australia. As Epic Records is in charge of international distribution of MONSTA X's content, there is a high possibility that the teaser has something to do with their current world tour.
[#MONSTA_X]— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 28, 2019
2019 #MONSTAX WORLD TOUR #WE_ARE_HERE 일정 공개!#SEOUL :
20190413-14 SK올림픽핸드볼#몬스타엑스#몬스타엑스월드투어 pic.twitter.com/JS9iue4r4U
