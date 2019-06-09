The Singapore International Film Festival 2019 Makes New Waves in Southeast Asia!

Since being founded in 1987, the Singapore International Film Festival ­­— the largest and longest running cinematic event in the country — has come a long way. Focusing on ground breaking Asian cinema, the Festival continues its hopes of championing and nurturing local and regional talent, by showcasing five short films from up and coming filmmakers with the inaugural Travelling Waves programme this year.

Ahead of its 30th edition and their epic multi-city tour around the region, the independent film works from countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are being showcased and appreciated by film fans and the who's who of Asian cinema. These screening sessions also boast rare panel discussions with their filmmakers — perfect for the film community of veteran directors to exchange ideas and perspectives with new film enthusiasts.