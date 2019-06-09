The Singapore International Film Festival 2019 Makes New Waves in Southeast Asia!

  • By
    &

by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 9 Jun. 2019 8:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
2019 Singapore International Film Festival

Courtesy of 30th SGIFF

Since being founded in 1987, the Singapore International Film Festival ­­— the largest and longest running cinematic event in the country — has come a long way. Focusing on ground breaking Asian cinema, the Festival continues its hopes of championing and nurturing local and regional talent, by showcasing five short films from up and coming filmmakers with the inaugural Travelling Waves programme this year.

Ahead of its 30th edition and their epic multi-city tour around the region, the independent film works from countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are being showcased and appreciated by film fans and the who's who of Asian cinema. These screening sessions also boast rare panel discussions with their filmmakers — perfect for the film community of veteran directors to exchange ideas and perspectives with new film enthusiasts.

Read

Cannes Film Festival Dispatch: Living it Up with Liv Lo

"Even though SGIFF is based in Singapore, we want to better connect with our neighbouring film communities through this regional programme and the initiatives of the SGIFF Film Academy…Our upcoming 30th edition provides a timely opportunity for us to shine the spotlight on Southeast Asian filmmakers with these original stories that resonate with us. Through these programmes, we see the strength of the region coming together to further develop and nurture the potential of storytelling in Southeast Asia," explains Executive Director of the Festival, Yuni Hadi.

The event that will take place over an intimate weekend on 12 and 13 July also includes a retrospective of short films produced by Akanga Film Asia and led by Fran Borgia; a spotlight on award-winning filmmaker Anthony Chen in anticipation of his sophomore feature Wet Season (2019); and Through Her Eyes, a curated line-up of films from the female perspective.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Celebrities , Movies , Festivals

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Corden, Tony Award

Tony Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Olivia Pierson, Nat and Liv 102

Olivia Pierson Is in Tears Over Her Divorced Parents—Find Out Why Tonight!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Chantel's Tense Confrontation, Paola's Emotional Letter and More

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Let's Talk Reese Witherspoon vs. Meryl Streep in the Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Exactly What Went Down During Her Vacation With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Yris Palmer, Ayla

Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Bikini as She and Stormi Celebrate BFF's Birthday by the Pool

Judith Light, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.