The Singapore International Film Festival 2019 Makes New Waves in Southeast Asia!

Courtesy of 30th SGIFF
by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 9 Jun. 2019 8:12 PM
Courtesy of 30th SGIFF
Since being founded in 1987, the Singapore International Film Festival — the largest and longest running cinematic event in the country — has come a long way. Focusing on ground breaking Asian cinema, the Festival continues its hopes of championing and nurturing local and regional talent, by showcasing five short films from up and coming filmmakers with the inaugural Travelling Waves programme this year.
Ahead of its 30th edition and their epic multi-city tour around the region, the independent film works from countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are being showcased and appreciated by film fans and the who's who of Asian cinema. These screening sessions also boast rare panel discussions with their filmmakers — perfect for the film community of veteran directors to exchange ideas and perspectives with new film enthusiasts.
"Even though SGIFF is based in Singapore, we want to better connect with our neighbouring film communities through this regional programme and the initiatives of the SGIFF Film Academy…Our upcoming 30th edition provides a timely opportunity for us to shine the spotlight on Southeast Asian filmmakers with these original stories that resonate with us. Through these programmes, we see the strength of the region coming together to further develop and nurture the potential of storytelling in Southeast Asia," explains Executive Director of the Festival, Yuni Hadi.
The event that will take place over an intimate weekend on 12 and 13 July also includes a retrospective of short films produced by Akanga Film Asia and led by Fran Borgia; a spotlight on award-winning filmmaker Anthony Chen in anticipation of his sophomore feature Wet Season (2019); and Through Her Eyes, a curated line-up of films from the female perspective.
