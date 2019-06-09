by Corinne Heller | Sun., 9 Jun. 2019 3:08 PM
It's almost time for the 2019 Tony Awards!
On Sunday, stars such as Judith Light, Regina King, Laura Linney and Aaron Tveit hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where the ceremony takes place.
Light, a two-time Tony winner, is being honored this year with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her work to find a cure for HIV/AIDS and her support for LGBTQ+ and human rights.
The Late Late Show host and seasoned performer James Corden is hosting the ceremony for the second time, after making his debut as the Tonys host in 2016, when he helped get the televised event its highest ratings in 15 years.
Presenters include Tina Fey, Danai Gurira, Sara Bareillies, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Kristen Chenoweth, Abigail Breslin, Ben Platt, Marisa Tomei, and Lucy Liu.
Nominees include Hillary and Clinton's Laurie Metcalf, Network's Bryan Cranston, To Kill a Mockingbird's Jeff Daniels and Burn This' Adam Driver.
See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 Tony Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The performer sports a little black dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The star glitters in gold.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The actress is all smiles in white.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The performer showcases a chic strapless style.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actor poses in all-black.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Kinky Boots and Pose actor turns heads with this daring look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The singer looks dapper on the red carpet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The To Kill a Mockingbird star poses for the cameras.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress shows some leg.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Prom musical star debuts a chic style.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress sports a floral look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The actress goes back to her Beetlejuice roots.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is pretty in pink.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns in green.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress stuns in purple.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The star of An American in Paris and Falsettos turns heads with this daring look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress debuts a romantic look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The playwright and actress is red hot.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The president and CEO of GLAAD appears in a fairytale pink ball gown.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The popular star showcases a dapper look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Ain't too Proud and Choir Boy star showcases an all-black style.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Tootsie musical actress poses in a mermaid-style gown.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The actress sparkles in a black gown.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
The veteran performer and 2019 Tonys presenter showcases a sparkling look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Hamilton star showcases a chic look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The star of the Tootsie musical showcases a lavender style.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The seasoned theater actor, who will star in the new Moulin Rouge! musical on Broadway in June, is all smiles.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Tony-winning star of Broadway's The Color Purple turns heads with this daring look.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Tori Spelling's mom is all smiles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Billy Elliot and Mean Girls musical star showcases a plum look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress and daughter of the late Natalie Wood appears in a printed dress.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Instagram star is all smiles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The producer and president of Jujamcyn Theaters showcases a daring look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Aladdin musical actor is all smiles.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The Tony-winning costume designer poses for pics.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress, who plays Lydia Deetz in the Beetlejuice musical, showcases a regal look.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Hamilton and Moana star showcases a dapper look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Tony-nominated choreographer turns heads in a blue feathered dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Hamilton and Memphis musical actress
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The Mean Girls musical actress looks lovely in yellow.
Check out a full list of Tony nominations.
The 2019 Tony Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
