Kylie Jenner Throws The Handmaid's Tale-Themed Party

9 Jun. 2019

Kylie Jenner, Handmaids Tale Party

Instagram / Yris Palmer

Praise be?

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner threw her friends a viewing party for season three of The Handmaid's Tale, which doubled as a pre-gaming 22nd birthday celebration for longtime friend Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou.

The Hulu drama series depicts a dystopian society in which infertile married couples of high ranking keep fertile women as sex slaves and subject them to monthly rapes in a bid to get them pregnant with a child they would then keep. The streaming network released the first three episodes of season three last week.

At the party, Kylie, 21, and the guests wore red robes and white bonnets, similar to the outfits worn by the handmaids on the series. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her guests posted photos and videos from the event on their Instagram Stories.

"Praise be, ladies!" she said upon their arrival. "Welcome! Welcome! We're gonna watch the first episode."

"Welcome to Gilead," Stassi said as she walked inside the home, as seen on her own Instagram Story.

Guests included Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27, and fellow pals Tiffany Sorya and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer.

"Under His eye," Sofia said as she walked in.

The guests enjoyed drinks titled Praise Be Vodka and Under His Eye Tequila and had dinner before wearing pink tracksuits and stepping onto a party bus to continue the festivities.

See photos from Kylie's Handmaid's Tale-themed party:

Kylie Jenner, Handmaids Tale Party

Instagram / Victoria Villarroel

Handmaids Unite

The guests pose for group pics.

Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bottoms Up

Guests are served Praise Be Vodka and Under His Eye Tequila.

Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Under His Eye

Kylie and her friends are all smiles.

Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Praise Be

Kylie and her guests take selfies.

Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a selfie.

Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Blessed Be the Fruit

The guests enjoyed a lavish meal.

Kylie Jenner, Handmaid's Tale Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Party Bus

The "Handmaids" trade their robes and bonnets for pink tracksuits as they hop a party bus to continue the festivities.

