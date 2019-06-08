Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis stole the show at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade in London, which marked his Buckingham Palace balcony debut.

The 1-year-old waved excitedly while in his mother's arms as he watched the festivities with his parents and siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, as well as many more members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. The event marks an official belated birthday celebration for the monarch, who turned 93 in April.

Louis wore a blue and white outfit similar to ones George and William wore for their major debuts. Charlotte wore a blue and white floral smocked dress she has worn before in public and George was seen only from the waist up, wearing a white polo shirt with blue piping.