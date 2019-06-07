Let's face it, the LGBTQ+ community wouldn't be the same if it weren't for the stars of Pose.

Billy Porter, Indya Moore and the rest of the show's cast are truly making a difference in the LGBTQ+ world and beyond. From Indya Moore landing the cover of Elle, which was a first in the magazine's history, to Billy Porter's fabulous red carpet appearance at the Met Gala, this cast is breaking down barriers like never before.

The way Porter describes it to E! News is that they are part of a show "that's new, that's fresh, that's never been done before."

Not only does the series increase representation for all communities, it allows the cast the opportunity to increase visibility. For example, Billy Porter's showstopping entrance to the Met Gala. "Just something as little as that, that seems so frivolous on the surface, actually makes such a difference in peoples lives," Billy explains.