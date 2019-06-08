It's been one year since Anthony Bourdain's tragic death.

On June 8, 2018, the world learned the culinary celebrity had died by suicide at the age of 61. Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his hotel room in France and was found alone and unresponsive by his friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert. He had been in the country filming an episode of Parts Unknown before he took his life.

After news of the tragedy broke, several celebrities and chefs posted tributes to the late TV star on social media. His girlfriend, Asia Argento, also mourned his death.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she tweeted at the time. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated."

He was cremated one week later.