There are different reasons why people don't want to give too much away about their relationship.

The number-one issue is usually privacy. Why let anyone else in on their world? Or, perhaps they don't want to jinx it, because they have such a good thing going they're irrationally afraid that sharing their unfiltered joy will test the furies. And as time goes by, maybe there's just nothing new to report, all is running like a well-oiled machine. No news is good news.

But other times, people don't want to talk about a relationship because they're all talked out. It's unraveling and the particulars of why and when certainly aren't anyone's business.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, always reticent to talk about their partnership in an effort to not mix business and the mandatory publicity that comes with it with the pleasures of romance and domesticity, have apparently reached that last stage.