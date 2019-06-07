Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have a Date Night at Star-Studded Saint Laurent Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 7 Jun. 2019 8:14 AM

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went out in style on Thursday.

The married couple made it a date night at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California. The two wore coordinating outfits; Cyrus wore a sparkling black blazer over a black top and shredded leather pants and boots, while Hemsworth sported a black jacket over a black printed shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Other celebs in attendance included Keanu ReevesHailey BieberAmber HeardLuka Sabbat, Avengers' Sebastian StanLaura DernCharlie Puth, and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe.

See photos of the stars at the event.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The two wear coordinating black outfits.

Keanu Reeves, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves

The actor appears in all black.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

The Stranger Things star appear with his girlfriend.

Hailey Bieber, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

The model showcases a striped look.

Sebastian Stan, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

The Avengers star appears in all black.

Laura Dern, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

The grown-ish star and model also appears in all black.

Laura Dern, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies actress showcases a chic look.

Amber Heard, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Heard

The Aquaman actress poses in a black outfit.

Charlie Puth, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Charlie Puth

The star appears in a tan suede jacket.

